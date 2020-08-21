Head to Head Review: Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLNF)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Novelion Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NVLNF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Affimed has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novelion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Affimed and Novelion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Affimed currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Affimed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Affimed is more favorable than Novelion Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Affimed and Novelion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed -315.16% -133.60% -44.71% Novelion Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affimed and Novelion Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed $23.96 million 12.60 -$36.25 million ($0.56) -7.07 Novelion Therapeutics $130.43 million 0.11 -$108.33 million N/A N/A

Affimed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novelion Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.8% of Affimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Affimed beats Novelion Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's products include AFM24, an innate cell-engaging bispecific antibody that treats patients suffering of EGFR expressing solid tumors; AFM26, which binds to B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its products also comprise AFM11, a T cell TandAb, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed CD19+ B cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia (AML); and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb is in Phase 1 clinical study of refractory AML. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD Anderson's NK-cell product; and Genentech. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Japan, Brazil, and internationally. Its commercial products include metreleptin, a recombinant analog of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPTA brand name; and lomitapide capsule for the treatment of adult patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

