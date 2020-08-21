Head to Head Analysis: SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Dorchester Minerals (NYSE:DMLP)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

16.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -376.24% -8.88% -6.00% Dorchester Minerals 57.20% 32.64% 31.13%

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.47, suggesting that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.23 -$449.30 million N/A N/A Dorchester Minerals $78.80 million 5.11 $51.03 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SandRidge Energy and Dorchester Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats SandRidge Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.