Haywood Securities Increases Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Price Target to C$4.00

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) had its price objective raised by Haywood Securities from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Steppe Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a positive rating on the stock.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

Shares of STGO stock opened at C$2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.63 and a 1-year high of C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.66.

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.