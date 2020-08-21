Hansa Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hansa Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the July 15th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Shares of Hansa Biopharma stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Hansa Biopharma has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hansa Biopharma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplantations and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain Barré syndrome.

