Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Sells 12,947 Shares

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.81. 24,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,071,150. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.