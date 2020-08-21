Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.64

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.64 and traded as high as $59.90. Griffin Mining shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 238,787 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $107.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.