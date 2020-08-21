Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 156,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 43,088 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Fiserv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in Fiserv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 705,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $3,102,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,747,704.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,996 shares of company stock worth $11,248,859. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.