Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $127.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

