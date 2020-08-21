Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

AUMN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,735 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 1.40% of Golden Minerals worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

