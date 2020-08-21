Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 180.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 248,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $11,992,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 283,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.11. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $953,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,869,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,050 shares of company stock worth $2,627,343 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

