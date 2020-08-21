Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Declares $0.06 Final Dividend

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $48.93 million and a PE ratio of 6.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.18. Globe International has a 1-year low of A$1.05 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of A$1.97 ($1.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35.

About Globe International

Globe International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes purpose-built apparel, footwear, and skateboard hardgoods for the board sports, street fashion, and work wear markets. The company markets its products under various proprietary brands, such as Globe, Salty Crew, FXD, Dwindle, Almost, Enjoi, Blind, Darkstar, Tensor, Dusters, and Impala Skates.

