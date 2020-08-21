Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Declares $0.06 Final Dividend

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $48.93 million and a PE ratio of 6.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.18. Globe International has a 1-year low of A$1.05 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of A$1.97 ($1.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35.
About Globe International
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.