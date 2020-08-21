Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital International Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

