Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE) Declares $0.08 Final Dividend

Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.75. Genesis Energy has a one year low of A$1.89 ($1.35) and a one year high of A$3.47 ($2.48). The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 187.14.
Genesis Energy Company Profile
