Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE) Declares $0.08 Final Dividend

Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.75. Genesis Energy has a one year low of A$1.89 ($1.35) and a one year high of A$3.47 ($2.48). The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 187.14.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to homes and businesses in New Zealand. The company generates electricity from thermal, hydro, and wind sources. Its Customer segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services.

