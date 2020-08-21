GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Raised to $92.00 at Raymond James

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. GDS has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -182.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in GDS by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after buying an additional 53,371 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 19.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 122.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

