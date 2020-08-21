Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund alerts:

NYSE GRX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.80. 27,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.