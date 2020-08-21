Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger Sells 3,914 Shares

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $159,965.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,236.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $47.61. 13,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $65,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

