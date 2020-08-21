Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Christopher R. Loose Sells 4,500 Shares

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $103,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,402.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FREQ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 74,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,862. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market cap of $770.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,287 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after buying an additional 942,629 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after buying an additional 43,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after buying an additional 851,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 476,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 39,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FREQ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

