Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Down 54.0% in August

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the July 30th total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.7 days.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $3.47 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRHLF. CIBC upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

