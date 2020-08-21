Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.00

Freedom Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:FRHC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 202679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.34.

Get Freedom alerts:

In other news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 8,845 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $184,152.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at $806,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Freedom by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Freedom by 235.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Freedom during the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Freedom during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the second quarter worth $102,000.

Freedom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.