Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $285.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 850,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,356.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,274 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 123,087 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,116 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 5,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,534 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

