FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FRSX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.53.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

