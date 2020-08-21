FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.53. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

