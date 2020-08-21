FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) CEO Mark Douglas Sells 52,480 Shares of Stock

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE FMC opened at $107.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in FMC by 3,980.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 142.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.