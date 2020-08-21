Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Sells $10,132,157.64 in Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $10,132,157.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,700,782.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EXR opened at $104.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

