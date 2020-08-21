Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Sells $10,132,157.64 in Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $10,132,157.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,700,782.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
EXR opened at $104.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.
Read More: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.