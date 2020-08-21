Extendicare Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Extendicare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXE. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extendicare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.42.

TSE:EXE opened at C$5.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $511.11 million and a P/E ratio of 15.65. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

