Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Stock Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,936 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

EXC stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

