Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$30.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.69.

TSE EIF opened at C$31.47 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$12.57 and a 12 month high of C$46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $965.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.94.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

