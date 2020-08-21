Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:STBMY opened at $12.17 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates through two segments, Leonora Operations and Simberi Operations. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper-gold porphyry deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; and the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea.

