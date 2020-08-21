Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Essential Utilities worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 808,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,159,000 after buying an additional 163,021 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 48.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,847,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after purchasing an additional 604,573 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 299.7% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 204,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $334,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ WTRG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 866,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,730. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.77.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.2507 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,869 shares of company stock worth $1,198,559 over the last ninety days.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.