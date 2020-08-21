Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Home Depot Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $11.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

HD opened at $280.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.96. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

