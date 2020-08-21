EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) vs. Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Financial Survey

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. EOG Resources pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EOG Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EOG Resources and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 11 15 0 2.58 Black Stone Minerals 0 5 3 0 2.38

EOG Resources currently has a consensus target price of $68.48, indicating a potential upside of 55.28%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 68.23%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $17.38 billion 1.48 $2.73 billion $4.98 8.86 Black Stone Minerals $487.82 million 2.93 $214.37 million $1.16 5.96

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals. Black Stone Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 2.44% 7.70% 4.44% Black Stone Minerals 36.26% 22.91% 12.07%

Summary

EOG Resources beats Black Stone Minerals on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,928 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,532 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 614 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 4,687 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69,904 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

