Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.46. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

