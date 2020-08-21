Engenco Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EGN)

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 7th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Engenco has a 12 month low of A$0.38 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of A$0.67 ($0.48). The company has a market cap of $130.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53.
About Engenco
