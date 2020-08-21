Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Director John P. Bilbrey Purchases 9,580 Shares

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Director John P. Bilbrey bought 9,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $27.58. 1,739,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -110.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.91. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $32.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

