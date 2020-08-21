Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.85) Per Share

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.85) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.87). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

EDIT opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,784.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,285,000 after buying an additional 159,450 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,107,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,285,000 after buying an additional 159,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

