Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.81

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $5.84. Echelon Financial shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 5,300 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 million and a PE ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.80.

Get Echelon Financial alerts:

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Echelon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echelon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.