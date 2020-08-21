eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 46.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in eBay by 790.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in eBay by 32.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,396 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.