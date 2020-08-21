Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Up 37.2% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ETG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 155,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 29.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

