DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche EuroShop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.49 ($22.93).

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €12.15 ($14.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.67 million and a PE ratio of 7.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.24. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €9.47 ($11.14) and a 1 year high of €27.54 ($32.40).

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

