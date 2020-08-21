DubaiCoin Price Reaches $0.0523 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $223,059.33 and approximately $1,861.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00036612 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016373 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00008964 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

