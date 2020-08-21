Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.25

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.30. Dolphin Capital Investors shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Dolphin Capital Investors Company Profile (LON:DCI)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.