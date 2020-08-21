Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $290.49

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $290.49 and traded as high as $314.00. Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at $309.10, with a volume of 4,558,960 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 293 ($3.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 341 ($4.46) price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 332.55 ($4.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 299.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 290.33. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 21.80 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $14.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.68%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

