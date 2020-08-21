DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $927.07

Shares of DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $927.07 and traded as high as $963.73. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 shares last traded at $940.00, with a volume of 179 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 903 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 926.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39.

Get DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 alerts:

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 20.78 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1’s payout ratio is 11.60%.

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Company Profile (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.