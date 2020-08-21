Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €20.80 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €20.80 ($24.47) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DTE. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.34 ($21.57).

DTE opened at €14.96 ($17.59) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.10.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

