DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR alerts:

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.