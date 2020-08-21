Deutsche Bank Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$149.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

TSE X opened at C$136.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$84.50 and a twelve month high of C$144.97. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$136.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$124.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.87%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

