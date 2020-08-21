Deer Park Road Management Comp Purchases 150,000 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 150,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 150,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00.

Shares of RESI stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Front Yard Residential in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Front Yard Residential in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Front Yard Residential by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Front Yard Residential by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Front Yard Residential by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Front Yard Residential by 215.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

