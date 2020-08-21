David E. Oreilly Sells 15,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David E. Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.19, for a total transaction of $7,052,850.00.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $461.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.70 and its 200-day moving average is $396.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.75.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

