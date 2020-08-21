Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Amit Agarwal Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,037,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,718.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $1,171,875.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Amit Agarwal sold 3,509 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $320,441.88.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $2,229,164.01.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,837,425.00.

Datadog stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion and a PE ratio of -4,289.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,730,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 155.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

