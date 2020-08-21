Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DIFTY opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Daito Trust Construction has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $34.23.
About Daito Trust Construction
