Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIFTY opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Daito Trust Construction has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $34.23.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offer rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

